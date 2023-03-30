 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Starbucks shareholders approve review of labor union practices

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

The proposal won 52% of votes. Results came the same day ex-Chief Executive Howard Schultz testified before a U.S. Senate committee, defending the company against claims that it illegally fired pro-union employees, among other allegations.

Starbucks shareholders approve review of labor union practices

Starbucks shareholders approved a proposal for the coffee chain to conduct an independent assessment of its labor practices as it contends with hundreds of newly unionized U.S. cafes, according to voting results filed on Wednesday.

The proposal won 52% of votes. Results came the same day ex-Chief Executive Howard Schultz testified before a U.S. Senate committee, defending the company against claims that it illegally fired pro-union employees, among other allegations.

"The majority support from shareholders for our proposal reflects a growing demand for an honest accounting of the discrepancy between Starbucks' purported values and management's anti-union behavior," New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said in a statement.

The city's public pension funds and a coalition of other shareholders, who combined hold about 2.2 million Starbucks shares, proposed the assessment.