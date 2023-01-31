 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Samsung to maintain capex after plunging profits in chips

Bloomberg
Jan 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

South Korea’s largest company has been struggling with a historic slump in the price of memory, as consumers cut back on purchases of gadgets amid soaring interest rates and inflation. Inventory has piled up, forcing double-digit price slides that are deepening losses.

Samsung Electronics Co. Double-Data-Rate (DDR) memory modules are arranged for a photograph in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Samsung reported its worst operating-profit drop in more than four years, buffeted by falling memory-chip prices and slowing smartphone sales. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Samsung Electronics Co. said it would maintain capital spending this year at about the same level as last year, after profit tumbled on a sharp drop in chip demand.

South Korea’s largest company has been struggling with a historic slump in the price of memory, as consumers cut back on purchases of gadgets amid soaring interest rates and inflation. Inventory has piled up, forcing double-digit price slides that are deepening losses.

Uncertainty in the global economy is weighing on corporate and consumer sentiment, the company said, warning that it expected recovery in chips to begin only in the second half of the year, while smartphone demand would likely contract in 2023. But despite pressure on the world’s largest memory chipmaker to slow down spending on new capacity, the company said it would keep its pace of spending.

“In memory, we will continue to invest in the mid- to long-term to prepare for future demand,” Jaejune Kim, executive vice president in charge of the company’s memory division said at an earnings call Tuesday.