Ruckus in Pakistan Senate as lawmakers bicker over offering prayers to Pervez Musharraf

PTI
Feb 06, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

The split in the upper House over offering a prayer for a dead person was rare and an apt reflection of Musharrafs chequered legacy.

Former President of Pakistan Gen. Pervez Musharraf salutes on April 9, 2002 at a public rally in Lahore, Pakistan.

Sharp differences among political leaders came to the fore in Pakistans Senate on Monday over the offering of prayers for the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who died in Dubai following a prolonged illness.

Musharraf, the 79-year-old bespectacled moustachioed four-star general of the Pakistan Army, died at the American Hospital in Dubai on Sunday, following a protracted illness. He had been living in self-exile in the UAE since 2016.

Pakistani Parliament follows a tradition of offering Fateha (prayers) for the departed soul when a leading politician or personality of the country dies.

The members of the Senate, the upper House of Parliament, hurled allegations against one another on Monday for supporting dictatorial regimes and violators of the Constitution when the issue of prayers for Musharraf came up.