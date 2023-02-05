 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pervez Musharraf scripted Kargil but also came close to resolving Kashmir issue

Pranay Sharma
Feb 05, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Pervez Musharraf, who died at 79 on February 5, will be remembered in Pakistan for losing the Kargil conflict, staging a coup and his prolonged battle with the judiciary

Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

Gen Pervez Musharraf, the flamboyant former army chief of Pakistan, who died at 79 on February 5 will be remembered in India not only as the mastermind of the Kargil conflict but also as the president who brought the two countries close to signing an agreement on Kashmir.

Musharraf, a four-star general, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease that causes organ damage, which left him wheelchair-bound. He died in a private nursing home in Dubai.

He ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008 and was the only army general in the country to be handed out a death sentence for “high treason”.

While the charges and the death penalty were subsequently revoked, the Pakistani army has hesitated from taking control of the country directly since his departure from the political scene.