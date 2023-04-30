 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Operation Kaveri': India brings back another batch of 229 people from Sudan

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

India brought home another batch of 229 people on Sunday under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan.

The fresh batch of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi.

"#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.