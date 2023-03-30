 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OpenAI targeted in FTC complaint urging halt of GPT rollouts

Mar 30, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

A prominent tech ethics group filed a complaint on Thursday with the US Federal Trade Commission urging the regulator to halt further commercial deployment of new generations of artificial intelligence technology that powers the popular OpenAI Inc. tool ChatGPT.

The complaint from the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, which is led by longtime privacy advocate Marc Rotenberg, centers on GPT-4, the latest language model behind the research group OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a computer program designed to convincingly simulate human conversation.

The group asked the FTC to open an investigation into OpenAI to determine if the commercial release of the fourth generation of the tool violates US and global regulations. Rotenberg was one of more than 1,000 people who signed a public letter on Wednesday calling on developers to pause training AI models on GPT-4 for at least six months.

“What we need is a practical solution, and that practical solution comes from the Federal Trade Commission,” Rotenberg said in a phone interview Wednesday. “What we need them to do is enjoin OpenAI to prevent further releases of GPT until adequate safeguards are available.”