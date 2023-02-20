 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New tool could provide insight into powerful future earthquakes

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin, US, discovered that a frictional phenomenon could be key to understanding when and how violently a fault -- a fracture or zone of fractures between two blocks of rock -- moves.

An everyday quirk of physics could be a valuable new way to investigate the causes and potential for a large, damaging earthquake to happen, according to a study.

The phenomenon, which explains why it takes more effort to shove a heavy box from a standstill than it does to keep it moving, governs how quickly the fault surfaces bond together, or heal, after an earthquake, they said.

The study, published in the journal Science, shows that a fault that is slow to heal is more likely to move harmlessly, while one that heals quickly is more likely to stick until it breaks in a large, damaging earthquake.