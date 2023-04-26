 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft sees AI shaking up search while Google calms investors

Bloomberg
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp., whose quarterly earnings each got a boost from their established search and cloud-computing businesses, used their time with investors to emphasize what’s next: artificial intelligence.

In their respective earnings calls on Tuesday, the tech giants, which are becoming rivals in the competition for the future of search, offered up starkly different assessments of just how much disruption is in store for the market. Google executives encouraged investors to trust in the company’s long track record as the world’s leading search engine, and framed AI as just another shift in its constantly evolving business. Microsoft suggested that something much more dramatic is underway.

Investors seemed to like Microsoft’s thesis better, sending its shares up as much as 9.7% in extended trading, while Alphabet increased less than 2%.

Until recently, Google was viewed as all but invincible in the market for online search, which it dominates worldwide. That changed with the debut of OpenAI’s wildly popular chatbot, ChatGPT. Microsoft has begun weaving OpenAI’s technology into its Bing search engine, and the partnership has ratcheted up pressure on Google to reinvent its core search business to allow for more of the conversational exchanges that generative AI makes possible.