Microsoft results top forecasts, shares jump 8% as AI juices sales

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

The company forecast revenue in its main segments for the current quarter would match or top Wall Street targets.

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street's estimates quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, driven by growth in its cloud computing and Office productivity software businesses, and Microsoft said artificial intelligence products were stimulating sales.

Shares gained 8.3% in after-market trading following a report by Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft that profits were $2.45 per share in the fiscal third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates of $2.23, according to data from Refinitiv and up 10% from the same quarter last year.

In regular trading, fears about earnings had sent Microsoft down 2.2%, making it the biggest drag on the S&P 500 on Tuesday ahead of its report.