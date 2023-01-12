 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Pakistan's economy, which once eclipsed India’s, is sinking. What happened? 

Amol Agrawal
Jan 12, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

While the recent shortages in Pakistan have made headlines, the country has been living in crisis for a long time. It has sought the help of the International Monetory Fund 23 times. 

In the pandemic, Pakistan’s economy contracted by nearly 1 percent more than the South Asian average of 5 percent. (Representative image)

Pakistan is beset by a serious economic crisis. A flailing economy, sinking currency and decades-high inflation have been exacerbated by energy and food shortages as a result of the war in Ukraine and devastating floods that wrecked parts of the country last year.

While the country is, of course, not new to an economic crisis, the current one has have impacted the lives of millions of people. Here’s a look at what led to the crisis.

What is the state of Pakistan’s economy? 

The main indicators of Pakistan’s economy are given in the below table.

In the pandemic, Pakistan’s economy contracted by nearly 1 percent more than the South Asian average of 5 percent. Post the pandemic, while growth rate picked up so did inflation, budget deficits and current account deficit. The economy is highly dependent on imports such as food and fuel. The Russia –Ukraine war led to rise in prices of these essential imports which put pressure on both inflation and the current account deficit.