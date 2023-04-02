 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Associated Press
Apr 02, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Although Red Bull's first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought win.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso took third spot on the podium.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.

Only 12 of the 20 starters finished the race, with Australian Oscar Piastri making the most of the disorder to finish eighth and claim his first championship points for McLaren.