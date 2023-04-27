 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung flags H2 recovery after record chip loss in Q1

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

A global downturn in semiconductor demand amid an economic slowdown and weak customer spending sent chip prices plummeting in the first quarter.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a gradual recovery for chips in the second half of the year after its semiconductor business reported a record loss on Thursday, driven by weak demand for tech devices.

Samsung said its chip business would focus on high-capacity server and mobile products "based on expectations of a gradual market recovery and a rebound in global demand" in the second half.

For the current quarter, Samsung said it expected limited demand recovery for memory chips as major data centre firms invested more conservatively in servers.