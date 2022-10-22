Clusters of candles and temples of mud – it's time to connect spiritually and creatively with Diwali

Once, while planning a pre-Diwali celebration at a newspaper office I worked in, we decided to go eco-friendly instead of sticking to the usual saree-and-kurta-pyjama routine. Our potted plants were festooned with bunting made from saved up birthday gift wrappers instead of fairy lights. Presents given to colleagues were useful and low-priced, all wrapped in old newspapers. Diyas were cut out of recycled paper and plastered on walls.

It was simple but fun, exactly what a festival is about since no guide has been brought out yet on how celebrations have to be handled.

Diwali marks Lord Rama’s triumphant return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. Celebrations in south India centre around Lord Krishna vanquishing the demon Narakasura. Bengalis, Assamese and Odiyas, on the other hand, worship Ma Kali. The angry force of Shakti had emerged from Goddess Durga’s forehead to destroy demons Shambhu and Nishambhu, creators of chaos in the realm of supreme Lord Indra. So wild and uncontrollable was her anger that Lord Shiva himself had to intervene and block her way.

(Photo credit: The Works Interiors)

Metallic accents

Devika Khosla, creative director of New Delhi based The Works Interiors, a bespoke interior and furniture design studio will be giving a shout-out to India’s traditional arts by using her Phulkari and Jamavar shawls as throws in the living room area. Accents of gold and silver will be reflected from brass trays on the side tables, cushions, even tassels on the upholstery as “these metallic tones add a touch of luxury and festivity to the spaces.”

New Delhi-based Interior designer Sanjyt Syngh, who lives by the adage “go big or go home,” sees no harm in going overboard. A massive centerpiece on the dining table with flowers creates drama. “Drape flowers just about everywhere. My preferences would be white or red roses,” he adds.

“For lighting, we illuminate our spaces with fairy lights. Lamps are virtually strewn across the house,” says Khosla. Candles and incense sticks burn just about everywhere “to tickle the olfactory senses. Some of my prized rugs will be put to use to add a pop of colour to the surroundings.”

Candles work their own magic on Syngh. “Since I prefer building things in clusters I would say multiple levels could be created in corners with lots of candles instead of placing these (or diyas) a foot apart,” he suggests.

Phulkari throws. (Photo via The Works Interiors)

Play of energies

Then there’s inner focus. Dubai-based Ratna Sharma, owner of interior design firm Casa-Elan, feels this is the time to invite fresh, clean energies into one’s life and home. “Bhagwan Ram killed the ten-headed Ravana – each of whose heads symbolised one negative personality trait in human beings. So that’s when you should try and change your negatives to positives.”

Don’t just clean the house. Energise everything. Take out the tools of your trade and express your gratefulness as these help you earn a living to survive on this planet. Sort out your accounts or your business, advises Sharma.

As the goddess of wealth, Laxmi, is worshipped on Diwali, money is highlighted too, but not for personal gratification. Spend on loved ones or give to charity. “Buying fairy lights and expensive decorations are fine, but you can also get diyas and terracotta matkis (pots) from the vendor on the street,”she adds.

A DIY fanatic, Sharma keeps cans handy. “Spray gold paint on your diyas, matkis, even plastic flowers.” Arrange them together at the entrance to your home or the front porch, even tables inside. If you want to recycle, repaint old photo frames for images of Laxmi and Ganpati that you can either draw and paint or cut out from calendars.”

Monika Chawla makes a gharonda, a home for goddess Laxmi, for Diwali.

Building a temple

The deities get special treatment at Tarot reader and holistic healer Monika Chawla’s Vasant Kunj home in Delhi. She begins preparations days ahead of the festival, collecting mud and building a ‘house for Laxmi,’ for elaborate rituals on the big day.

It’s called gharaonda (house or nest) in Bihar, where traditionally small clay temples are built for deities. "I make the structure from mud and bricks and leave it to dry, smoothening out the cracks with a clay and water mix," says Chawla. A final coat is given with red geru mud, a natural clay earth pigment that’s a mixture of ferric oxide, clay and sand. The spot is beautified with alpana patterns made on the floor with water and rice.

Quick transformations

On overhauling the interiors, a regular practice during Diwali, Kohli recommends abundant use of red, yellow, vermillion, royal blue and ochre to get into “the right spirit.” Opt for earthy – not loud and bright – tones to inculcate a subtle cheeriness. Existing spaces can be uplifted with bright cushions, cozy throws, change in upholstery, some fresh flowers and plants. Sustainability champions can recycle old sarees, shawls and dupattas innovatively to make cushions, throws and curtains.

Give the go-ahead to winter with accent lamps and painted and customised shades or lanterns to match the overall decor. Invest in good quality fairy lights to string across the balcony or in the living spaces, she says.

To keep things interesting, Syngh says he gets his clients multiple sets of furnishings that can be changed with changing seasons. The basic design includes neutral sofas, curtains etc. “We add additional sets of cushions, accessories or throws that clients can use and reuse.”

Furniture can be repainted in bright colours or damaged pieces restored, says Sharma

This is also a time when one reflects on one’s blessings.

“Laxmi is all-powerful to me, especially as I am the mother of two daughters,” says Chawla. She started the gharaonda ritual years ago after the birth of her younger daughter.

“In north India people welcome the birth of a son, not a daughter, especially a second one. My helper, a woman from Jharkhand, was upset as hardly any congratulatory messages came my way. She was the one who first made a gharaonda for me on Diwali and picked up the baby and placed it there before we brought in the deities and told me ‘Laxmi ghar aayi hai (Laxmi has come home)’. And she was right. My daughters have brought nothing but light, happiness and prosperity in my husband’s and my life and that’s why Diwali puja is so special to me.”