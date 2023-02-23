 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

If the West sees endgame in Putin’s demise, that may not be realisable: Kazuhiko Togo

Pranay Sharma
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

In this situation, prolonged and deadly fighting on the battlefield may go on for several years, says the Japanese expert.

Kazuhiko Togo is a scholar and retired Japanese diplomat who worked in Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1968 to 2002. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

This is the second in a series of interviews with strategic experts on the implications of Russia's war on Ukraine that's ongoing for a year. The first can be read here.

Japan is among the handful of Asian countries that have rallied behind the United States in its attempt to isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. It has also taken the opportunity of the conflict in Europe to shift from its post-war pacifism to a more proactive security policy, arguing that a similar fate may befall Japan in the face of an aggressive China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific region

Kazuhiko Togo is a scholar and retired Japanese diplomat who worked in Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1968 to 2002. He is an acclaimed expert on Russian and European Affairs and served as Japan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands. He is currently a Visiting Professor at the University of Shizuka’s Centre for Asian and Regional Research. He spoke to Pranay Sharma about the ongoing Ukraine war, the prevailing views on the conflict and how Japan sees it.

The excerpts: