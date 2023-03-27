 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hedge funds seen targeting Deutsche Bank in ‘irrational’ slide

Bloomberg
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

The German bank’s shares fell as much as 15% before paring losses to end the day down 8.5% in Frankfurt.

Deutsche Bank AG shares fell and the cost of insuring its debt against default rose in sudden moves that some attributed to hedge funds seeking to profit from the broader turmoil roiling the financial industry.

There was no clear trigger for the declines Friday. But hedge funds have turned their attention to Deutsche Bank in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse Group and three regional US banks. They’ve been ratcheting up their bets against the bank in the stock and credit-default swaps markets, said investors familiar with the matter, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.