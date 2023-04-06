 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
World

Global growth to fall below 3% in 2023: IMF chief

AFP
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

"Growth remains weak by historical comparison -— both in the near and medium term," she said.

Kristalina Georgieva said that world growth will likely remain at roughly three percent for the next half-decade, the lowest medium-term forecast since the 1990s.

A continued slowdown in almost all the world's advanced economies is expected to drag global growth below three percent this year, the International Monetary Fund's managing director warned on Thursday.

"With rising geopolitical tensions and still-high inflation, a robust recovery remains elusive," Kristalina Georgieva said in prepared remarks ahead of the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings next week.

"This harms the prospects of everyone, especially for the most vulnerable people and countries," she added in the speech, due to be delivered in Washington.

Global growth almost halved last year to 3.4 percent as the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine rippled through the world economy, abruptly halting the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.