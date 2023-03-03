 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Ghosts of G20s past cast a shadow on its future

Pranay Sharma
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The upcoming G20 summit in September, which will be attended by the heads of government of the member nations, will pose an even bigger challenge for India if the acrimony abides.

39 countries are expected to participate in the G20 event in Gurugram. (Representational)

The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi ended on Thursday along expected lines – in acrimony, and without a joint communique.

In its wake the meeting has left behind a serious question: whether the fate of the G20 summit in September, held under India’s presidency, will also end similarly if the current division within the group continues.

At the meeting, the war in Ukraine stoked sharply polarised views. With the western group wanting a clear condemnation of Russia’s aggression, and another lot emphatically disagreeing, the foreign ministers were unable to arrive at an agreed text for a joint statement.

Nonetheless, most countries expressed concern over the disastrous impact of the war on the supply of food, energy, and fertilisers, especially in developing countries.