Germany at a standstill as huge strike halts planes and trains

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

The 24-hour "warning" strikes called by the Verdi union and railway and transport union EVG were the latest in months of industrial action which has hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices dent living standards.

Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday, causing disruption for millions of people during one of the largest walkouts in decades in Europe's biggest economy as soaring inflation stokes wage demands.

They kicked off three days of wage talks which could lead to further strikes if they fail to yield a compromise.

Employers have offered 5% more wages over a period of 27 months and a one-off payment of 2,500 euros ($2,700) - proposals unions, which are calling for a double digit rise, call unacceptable amid inflation which reached 9.3% in February.