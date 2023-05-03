 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former SVB chief Greg Becker is set to testify to senate on bank collapses

Bloomberg
May 03, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

The former chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank and the former leaders of Signature Bank are to be among the witnesses at Senate Banking Committee hearings on US bank failures.

Gregory Becker, who led SVB from 2011 until its collapse in March, is scheduled to testify on May 16. Scott Shay and Eric Howell, the former chair and president of Signature Bank, which also failed in March, are to appear the same day, the committee said in a press release late Tuesday.

Michael Barr, the vice chair for supervision for the US Federal Reserve and Martin Gruenberg, the chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., are scheduled to appear on May 18.

Spokespeople for the banks didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.