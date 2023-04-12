 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk made the comments in an interview with BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces.

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is "roughly breaking even," as most of its advertisers have returned and its aggressive cost-cutting efforts have started bearing fruit after massive layoffs.

Musk, in an interview with BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces, said Twitter has about 1,500 employees now, a sharp decline from "just under 8,000 staff members" it had before he took it over in October.

Twitter has been marked by chaos and uncertainty since the $44 billion acquisition by Musk, as its layoffs have also included many engineers responsible for fixing and preventing service outages, sources told Reuters.

Last week, Twitter suffered a bug that prevented thousands of users from accessing links, its sixth major outage since the beginning of the year, according to internet watchdog group NetBlocks.