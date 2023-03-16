 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ECB raises key interest rate by 50 bps

Mar 16, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

However, it dropped a reference, used in previous statements, to the need to raise rates "significantly" going forward.

ECB President Christine Lagarde

The European Central Bank stuck to a planned interest rate increase Thursday as it remained laser-focused on battling sky-high inflation despite market turmoil over fears of a widening banking crisis.

The bank's half percentage point increase was its sixth in a row and it said there was "more ground to cover", although it signalled a potentially dovish turn, dropping language about the need to raise rates "significantly" going forward.

US and European stock markets wavered at first, with Wall Street opening in the red, but rebounded as investors digested the ECB's statement.

Policymakers had faced calls to slow their aggressive hiking campaign after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States, the sector's biggest failures since the 2008 financial crisis.