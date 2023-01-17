 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Davos 2023: CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.

(Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Business titans trudging through Alpine snow can't stop talking about a chatbot from San Francisco.

Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.

Defining the category is ChatGPT, a chatbot that the startup called OpenAI released in November. The tech works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer any prompt by a user in a human-like way, offering information like a search engine would or prose like an aspiring novelist.

Executives have floated wide-ranging applications for the nascent technology, from use as a programming assistant to a step forward in the global race for AI and military supremacy.

Conference goers with a major stake in the tech's development include Microsoft Corp, whose chief executive, Satya Nadella, is taking the stage at Davos Tuesday and Wednesday.

Microsoft has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing, Reuters has reported. In an announcement that coincided with the conference, Microsoft said it plans to market ChatGPT to its cloud-computing customers.