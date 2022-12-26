 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crossing The Line: More trouble brewing along the Chinese border

Pranay Sharma
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

The Chinese action in Arunachal Pradesh was an attempt to warn India that it could threaten Delhi at multiple places along the LAC.

The series of intrusions by Chinese soldiers into Indian territory in recent years, including the one in the Arunachal Pradesh sector last week, is being seen as an attempt on China’s part to create a new Line of Actual Control (LAC) that puts it in an advantageous position along the disputed border with India.

Experts say China is likely to push the envelope at the LAC to the extent possible to test India’s resolve to resist.

The LAC, a concept advanced by China in 1959, is the line up to which each side exercises control on the ground. But the line has never been formally agreed upon by the two sides.

In the 1990s, an attempt began to clarify the LAC and agree upon a shared conception of the line. But China walked back from it and has since refused to clarify the LAC.

On December 20, India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander-level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side, with a focus on resolving issues in eastern Ladakh.

It came five months after their last meeting at the 16th round of talks in July.