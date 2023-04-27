 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cornetto maker Unilever's ice cream sales melt amid private label shift

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The British company, which sells Cornettos cones and Talenti tubs, on Thursday reported a 0.2% dip in overall quarterly sales volumes, but a more than 4% decline in ice cream volumes.

Unilever's store ice cream brands, which include Ben & Jerry's and Magnum, are losing market share to supermarket own-brands as consumers seek cheaper alternatives after big price hikes for some of the world's top-selling labels.

The British company, which sells Cornettos cones and Talenti tubs, on Thursday reported a 0.2% dip in overall quarterly sales volumes, but a more than 4% decline in ice cream volumes.

Its ice cream prices rose 10.5% in the quarter, driving turnover of 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion). About 60% of Unilever's ice cream business is "in-home" - bought from stores - while the rest is eaten in parlours and other venues.

"Ice cream is the most discretionary category that we have across all of our categories," finance chief Graeme Pitkethly said. "We have negative volumes in in-home. When consumers are under pressure, because ice cream is more discretionary, ice cream gets dropped from the basket."