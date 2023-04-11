 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China mandates security reviews for AI services like ChatGPT

Bloomberg
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Providers of services must ensure content is accurate and respects intellectual property, and neither discriminates nor endangers security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in draft guidelines published for public feedback.

China plans to require a security review of generative AI services before they’re allowed to operate, casting uncertainty over ChatGPT-like bots unveiled by the country’s largest tech companies including Baidu Inc.

Providers of services must ensure content is accurate and respects intellectual property, and neither discriminates nor endangers security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in draft guidelines published for public feedback. AI operators must also clearly label AI-generated content, the country’s internet overseer said in a statement posted on its website.

The CAC’s requirements add to Beijing’s growing attempts to regulate the explosive growth of generative AI since OpenAI’s ChatGPT fired up the industry in November. Companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to SenseTime Group Inc. and Baidu all aim to build the definitive next-generation AI platform for the world’s largest internet market. That mirrors a growing wave of development abroad with Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. among the many tech companies exploring generative AI, which can create original content from poetry to art just with simple user prompts.

China’s made no secret of its wish to elevate AI at a time the country is locked in a conflict with the US over technology from chips to EVs. But it remains uncertain how the government intends to both galvanize and police the emergent field. Tuesday’s guidelines essentially port existing regulations on data and content — from the protection of personal information to censorship of messages the Party deems undesirable — to the burgeoning field of AI.