China defends its COVID-19 response after WHO, Joe Biden express concern

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

The WHO's emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said on Wednesday in some of the U.N. health agency's most critical remarks to date, that Chinese officials were under-representing data on several fronts.

China on Thursday defended its handling of its raging COVID-19 outbreak after U.S. President Joe Biden voiced concern and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Beijing was under-reporting virus deaths.

China scrapped its stringent COVID controls last month after protests against them, abandoning a policy that had shielded its 1.4 billion population from the virus for three years.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing in Beijing that China had transparently and quickly shared COVID data with the WHO.

Mao said that China's "epidemic situation is controllable" and that it hoped the WHO would "uphold a scientific, objective, and impartial position".

"Facts have proved that China has always, in accordance with the principles of legality, timeliness, openness and transparency,  maintained close communication and shared relevant information and data with the WHO in a timely manner," Mao said.