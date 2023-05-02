 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT threat sparks 38% selloff in homework-help firm Chegg

Bloomberg
May 02, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

The company, which offers online guidance for students taking tests and writing essays, also gave revenue and profit forecasts for the current quarter that fell well short of analysts’ estimates. Chegg makes much of its money from subscriptions, which start at $15.95 a month, a revenue source that’s in peril if students see AI chatbots as an alternative to paying.

Chegg Inc. plummeted as much as 38% after warning that the ChatGPT tool is threatening growth of its homework-help services, one of the most notable market reactions yet to signs that generative AI is upending industries.

The impact of ChatGPT, an OpenAI tool that surged in popularity last year, began to be felt this spring, Chief Executive Officer Dan Rosensweig said in prepared remarks accompanying Chegg’s first-quarter earnings Monday.