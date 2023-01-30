 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT ‘arms race’ adds US$4.6 billion to Nvidia founder’s fortune

Jan 30, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

ONE of the biggest winners from the soaring popularity of the ChatGPT tool is a billionaire Taiwanese immigrant known for his black leather jackets and tattoo resembling the logo of Nvidia, the company he co-founded in 1993.

Jensen Huang has seen his fortune climb by 33 per cent this year to US$18.4 billion, a larger percentage gain than any other US billionaire, according to the Bloomberg billionaires Index. It’s a sharp contrast to last year, when his wealth decline was one of the biggest among US technology titans, along with Meta Platforms’ Mark Zuckerberg.

His firm, initially focused on creating computer chips to create graphics for video games, has become the dominant player in powering artificial intelligence (AI) applications, from autonomous cars to robots to crypto mining. That speciality has made it one of Wall Street’s top wagers for how to profit from exuberance about the future of AI, encouraged by Microsoft Corp. vowing to put US$10 billion into OpenAI, the startup that developed ChatGPT.

“ChatGPT kind of started an arms race,” said Christopher Rolland, senior analyst at Susquehanna Investment Group. “Nvidia is far and away the leader.”