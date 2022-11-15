 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bitcoin miner expects ‘many more’ bankruptcies after FTX collapse

Bloomberg
Nov 15, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

Bitcoin dropped as low as $15,804.76 on Monday and has lost nearly a quarter of its value since Nov. 5, shortly before FTX began to unravel.

Crypto mining firms listed in Toronto expect more turmoil and a lingering crisis of confidence in digital assets after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.

Bitcoin dropped as low as $15,804.76 on Monday and has lost nearly a quarter of its value since Nov. 5, shortly before FTX began to unravel. The falling price of the largest cryptocurrency, as well as smaller ones, is squeezing overleveraged miners and hedge funds that have lent money to the sector, according to the executive chairman of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

“There are still many more bankruptcies” to come, Frank Holmes said in a phone interview. FTX’s stunning tumble into bankruptcy has even affected already-insolvent firms like Voyager Digital Ltd., a crypto brokerage that filed for Chapter 11 in July and for which FTX had made a takeover offer, he noted. Voyager announced Friday that it’s reopening a bidding process as part of its own bankruptcy proceedings.

“I just don’t know who’s next. Maybe this is the Lehman Brothers event,” said Holmes, likening the FTX collapse to that pivotal moment in the global financial crisis of 2008 when the Wall Street firm toppled.

Toronto-listed crypto miners have plunged as the FTX saga has unfolded. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has led the way, plummeting 37% this month, while Hive has fallen 22% and Bitfarms Ltd. 24%.