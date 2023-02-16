 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

ASML Data Theft: Ex-employee stole info from repository for chip machines

Bloomberg
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST

The breach occurred in a repository that includes details of the lithography systems critical to producing some of the world’s most advanced chips, said people with knowledge of the situation.

Peter Wennink, chief executive officer of ASML

A China-based former employee of ASML Holding NV — a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry — stole data from a software system that the corporation uses to store technical information about its machinery.

The breach occurred in a repository that includes details of the lithography systems critical to producing some of the world’s most advanced chips, said people with knowledge of the situation. It was the first glimpse at the nature of the theft disclosed earlier Wednesday by ASML, which said a former worker in China had stolen confidential information but didn’t elaborate on what kind of data were taken.

The data came from a so-called product life cycle management program known as Teamcenter, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The tool is used internally, they said.

Teamcenter serves as a shared storehouse of technical information that allows different groups of employees to collaborate and manage their product development, according to the website of Siemens, which supplies the software. It allows for “common access to a single repository of all product-related knowledge, data and processes,” according to the website.