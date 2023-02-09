 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphabet shares dive after Google AI chatbot Bard flubs answer in ad

Reuters
Feb 09, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Alphabet shares slid nearly 9% at one point, while Microsoft shares jumped around 3% before paring gains. Reuters was first to point out an error in Google's advertisement for chatbot Bard, which debuted Monday, about which satellite first took pictures of a planet outside the Earth's solar system.

A selloff of Alphabet Inc shares knocked $100 billion in market value from Google's parent company on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries the tech giant is losing ground to rival Microsoft Corp.

Google has been on its heels after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, introduced software in November that has wowed consumers and become a fixation in Silicon Valley circles for its surprisingly accurate and well-written answers to simple prompts.

Google's live-streamed presentation on Wednesday morning did not include details about how and when it would integrate Bard into its core search function. A day earlier, Microsoft held an event touting that it had already released to the public a version of its Bing search with ChatGPT functions integrated.