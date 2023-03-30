 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alibaba considers yielding control of some businesses in overhaul

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Alibaba Group said on Thursday it will look to monetise non-core assets and consider giving up control of some businesses, as the Chinese tech conglomerate reinvents itself after a regulatory crackdown that wiped 70% off its shares.

Group CEO Daniel Zhang said the company's breakup into separate businesses will allow its units to become more agile and eventually launch their own initial public offerings (IPO).

His comments come two days after Alibaba announced the largest restructuring in the company's history, which will see it change into a holding company structure with six business units, each with their own boards and CEOs.

"Alibaba will be more of the nature of an asset and capital operator than a business operator, in relation to the business group companies," Zhang told investors on a conference call on Thursday.