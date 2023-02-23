 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC looks to raise up to $2 billion from IPO of gas unit

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Thursday it has set a price range for an initial public offering (IPO) of its gas unit that could raise up to $2 billion and give ADNOC Gas an equity valuation of $47 billion to $50.8 billion.

The price range for the unit it created in November by combining its gas processing arm and its liquefied natural gas subsidiary was set at 2.25 dirhams ($0.6126) to 2.43 dirhams per share, the company said in a statement.

Cornerstone investors Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Alpha Wave Ventures II, IHC Capital Holding, OneIM Fund I, and entities ultimately controlled by ADQ and the Emirates Investment Authority have made a combined commitment of around $850 million, it added.

ADNOC is selling roughly 3 billion shares in its gas business, equivalent to about 4% of its issued share capital.