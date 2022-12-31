 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
50-70% of those under 19 years globally still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

It also found that worldwide seroprevalence estimates varied from 7.3 per cent in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to 37.6 per cent in the fifth wave and 56.6 per cent in the sixth wave.

Representative image

Fifty to 70 per cent "children" below 19 years globally were susceptible to the SARS-CoV-2 infection by the end of 2021 and before the Omicron wave, showing a need for more effective vaccines and better vaccination coverage, according to a study.

The highest seroprevalences in different pandemic waves were estimated for South-East Asia -- 17.9 to 81.8 per cent -- and the African region -- 17.2 to 66.1 per cent -- while the lowest seroprevalence was estimated for the Western Pacific region between 0.01 and 1.01 per cent, the study said.

Seroprevalence estimates were higher in children at older ages, in those living in underprivileged countries or regions, and in those of minority ethnic backgrounds, the study published in eClinicalMedicine said.

Seroprevalence was defined as the number of children who tested positive for specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 serum antibodies, using a well-designated threshold in the assay, divided by the total number of children tested, it said.

Scientists conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis in which they searched international and pre-printed scientific databases from December 1, 2019, to July 10, 2022, said the study, conducted to assess SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence and determinants in children worldwide.