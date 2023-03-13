 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj Sing 'Naatu Naatu' At The Red Carpet

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

Watch singers of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj sing the Oscar-nominated song at the Red Carpet of 95th Academy Awards.

first published: Mar 13, 2023 07:23 am