 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrendsCurrent Affairs

AIIMS Server Hacked: How are patients being affected? | Cyber Attack

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

AIIMS institute, one of India's most prestigious hospitals came under a ransomware attack that led to a data leak and affected digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation, and appointment scheduling. A week after the attack, data has been restored on the servers. and the network is being sanitized. But the process is taking some time affecting a large number of patients. How long before the data is fully restored? How are patients being affected due to server hack? Find out!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AIIMS #Delhi #Ransomware #video
first published: Nov 30, 2022 07:08 pm