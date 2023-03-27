Chenab Bridge On Track For Jan 2024 Opening | Railway Minister Exclusive

The highest rail bridge in the world, the Chenab Bridge in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024.
In an exclusive interview with Network18, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Katra-Banihal line on which the bridge is located is ready for opening and will be dedicated to the nation by January 2024.
This section is strategically important as it connects the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country via rail.
