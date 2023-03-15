GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Testing Honda City’s ADAS In The Real World | The Drive Report
Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST
The fifth-gen Honda City has just received a major ADAS update with a more advanced cruise control system that makes for easier inner-city driving. Is it enough to return the Honda City to its glory days?
TAGS:
#Auto Review
#automobile
#Honda
#Honda City
#new honda city 5th gen
#video
first published: Mar 15, 2023 01:48 pm