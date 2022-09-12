Questions to ask before joining a startup | How to negotiate a startup salary | Jobs | Work Places

Not just the salary but your equity is what matters when you take up a job at a startup. Have you studied the financials of the company? Do you know what ‘Strike Price’ and ‘Vesting Period’ is? How to calculate the risks involved?
The startups in India have more than doubled in the past five years and as soon as they lock funding, they aggressively look for talent. More money, more perks may come at the cost of more time. So, what is the essential information that you need to know before you accept that offer letter?
Watch this video to clear all your doubts and queries before accepting that job at a startup.