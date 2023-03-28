Market Live: Will SVB’s deal keep the markets up for second consecutive session | Opening Bell

Markets look set for a positive start tracking positive global handover as Silicon Valley Bank's assets deal lifted Wall Street On Monday. SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for the broader index in India. In the bunch of stocks we will be addressing infrastructure stocks' order win, Vedanta's dividend, Kalyan Jewellers' block deal, Emami's buyback, Aditya Birla Capital's stake sale amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Pritesh Mehta, Senior Vice President, Research at Yes Securities and Anil Rego, Founder & CEO, Right Horizons.