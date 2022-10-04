 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live: SEBI changes rules of the game for IPOs, OFS & PSU open offers. What’s the impact on India Inc?

Oct 04, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

Market regulator Sebi recently announced a slew of changes to the existing regime for equity capital market deals like IPOs, REITs/INVITs, OFS and even PSU open offers. Sebi chairperspon Madhabi Puri Buch is batting for greater liberalization & flexibility blended with greater scrutiny which means more disclosures for IPOs, the option of confidential filings and a push for the OFS and REIT’s mechanism. Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan speaks to top capital market lawyers Prashant Gupta of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Yash Ashar of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to analyse the impact on corporates, investors and more.

