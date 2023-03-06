 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zoom fires its president 'without cause' days after 1,300 job cuts

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

A Zoom spokesperson said the Silicon Valley firm is not looking for a replacement for its president Greg Tomb who was fired. Tomb reported to CEO Eric Yuan.

Greg Tomb had joined Zoom in San Francisco Bay Area in June last year. (Greg Tomb/LinkedIn)

The president of Zoom was fired days after the video conferencing platform laid off around 1,300 employees. Greg Tomb was abruptly terminated "without cause", according to the company in a regulatory filing, the BBC reported.

Zoom’s mass layoffs had affected about 15 per cent of its workforce. The company also trimmed the base pay for its executive leadership as pandemic-fuelled demand for the company's video conferencing services slows.

Greg Tomb had joined the company in San Francisco Bay Area in June last year after stints with several companies, including Google and SAP. Before joining Zoom, he was a board member at storage technology developer Pure Storage. Prior to that, he was the vice president of sales at Google Workspace for a little over a year.

In a company-wide email, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said he was accountable for the mistakes that led to the layoffs and would reduce his salary by 98 per cent for the coming fiscal year, as well as forego his corporate bonus.