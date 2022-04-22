Zomato to introduce ‘100% plastic neutral deliveries’. Here’s what that entails

Zomato will recycle more than 100% of all plastic used in food delivery packaging, the company announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the food delivery platform is introducing “100% plastic neutral deliveries” starting today.

“From now on, every meal you order through Zomato will be 100% plastic neutral, which means we will voluntarily recycle more than 100% of all plastic utilized in your order’s packaging,” the food delivery platform announced.

To do so, Zomato has partnered with ISO-certified plastic waste management organisations to collect and recycle plastic waste across India.

Deepinder Goyal said that over the next three years, Zomato will help cut down plastic footprint of the restaurant sector as well.

Plastic neutral deliveries are part of Zomato’s aim of making food delivery more sustainable and eco-friendly.

“Last year, we took our first step towards long-term sustainability by launching ‘Climate Conscious Delivery’ – we started funding local environmental projects to offset the carbon footprint of all our deliveries and packaging in India,” the company said. The introduction of ‘no cutlery required’ as the default option for all deliveries also prevented “tonnes of single-use plastic from reaching landfills.”

However, Zomato acknowledged that offsetting emissions generated in the process of producing new plastic packaging did not solve the problem of used plastic reaching landfills and clogging water bodies – which is when plastic neutral deliveries came in.

“This is only the first step towards a cleaner earth. Much more work lies ahead of us where we do what we can in order to reduce/eliminate the use of plastic in food delivery completely…” said Zomato, adding that it was also working on developing and promoting sustainable packaging.