Zomato starts hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

Zomato has started a hotline phone number to report rash driving by delivery partners, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced today on Twitter. The food delivery giant will soon be rolling out delivery bags which mention the number to report such cases.

Goyal also appealed to the people to “make the traffic on roads saner” in tweets.

“As promised earlier, we have started rolling out delivery bags which mention a hotline phone number to report rash driving by our delivery partners. Please remember – we don’t incentivise our delivery partners for on time deliveries, nor do we penalise them for late ones. We don’t even tell them what the estimated delivery time is – if someone is speeding, it is of their own accord. Please help us make the traffic on our roads saner,” Goyal tweeted.

He also reiterated that the delivery agents are not incentivized or penalized for early or late deliveries and any partner, speeding on his way to deliver an order, does it out of their own accord.

Goyal shared two photos of the new delivery bags with the hotline number printed on them. "In case of rash driving, call 8178-500-500," reads the printed message.