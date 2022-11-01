Deepinder Goyal responds to Bengaluru woman's complaint that Zomato removed negative review

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday responded to a Bengaluru resident’s complaint about the food aggregator removing a review of a restaurant she had posted on the platform. He said the “policy”, which has now been removed, is the result of “(legal) overthinking”. The woman’s review has been reinstated on the platform, he added.

Disha Sanghvi had on Sunday said that she and her colleague were left with a severe case of food-poisoning after having food from an outlet of a popular restaurant chain in the city. Zomato took down her review citing it is “not the appropriate platform for reporting health code violations."

"A recent visit to a restaurant in Koramangala, B'lore (sic) left my colleague and me with a severe case of food poisoning," the marketing and communications professional had tweeted. "I wrote a review on (it) and while doing so, found that many people had a similar experience in the last few months."

She also shared a screenshot of Zomato’s email citing its reason for removing her review.

“Thank you for bringing this to our notice and influencing positive change,” Goyal said in response to her tweet.

Sanghvi had highlighted several other similar reviews about the Koramangala outlet of Truffles, with several people saying they fell ill after having food from there.

Responding to Sanghavi's Twitter post, one user asked why Zomato removed her review instead of taking down the restaurant's listing.

"This is exactly the kind of review I want to see," another person said."If the food is average, it'll just be one to try and skip. But if the food can affect my health, that's definitely something to be highlighted."

"Isn’t this for good measure though?" they asked. "Wouldn’t people abuse the content otherwise w/o having any authority on commenting over violations? In fact they (Zomato) did indicate who you need to complain to. Zomato cannot let non-authorities comment on serious, investigative matters no?