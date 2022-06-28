Zerodha's Nithin Kamath explains why 'trading is one of the toughest ways to make money'

The CEO of India’s largest stock brokerage platform revealed that while trading in stocks has been gaining more popularity, it is one of the toughest ways to make money. Nithin Kamath also said that the kind of volatility that markets across the world have been facing in the last few months have made it even tougher.

Taking to Twitter, Kamath shared a piece of advice for stock market traders, "For most traders living in the social media bubble, it must seem like everyone except you is killing it trading the markets. FYI, it mostly ain't real." The co-founder one of India's most preferred trading platforms further elaborated on the current scenario of volatility in the markets. "Bear market rallies are usually quite ferocious. While shorts make money faster compared to longs because markets tend to fall faster than they go up. But bounce backs like these after a fall makes it really hard to book profits on time or continue holding shorts," Nithin Kamath explained.

Last week, Nithin Kamath also explained why he stopped trading and chose to build the company while brother and co-founder Nikhil Kamath focused on trading stocks.

"Nikhil Kamath is a much better trader than me. When we started, the idea was he would trade and I attempt to build Zerodha. If it didn't work, I'd get back to trading. It did and Nik (Nikhil) continues trading full-time. His trading profits in the first two years is how we could build without VCs," he had shared on LinkedIn.