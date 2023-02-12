 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's oldest mouse is named after 'Star Trek' actor Patrick Stewart

AFP
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

Human encroachment left the species struggling and it was thought to be extinct until a tiny population was discovered in 1994.

"Pat," a Pacific pocket mouse fondly named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

A mouse named after "Star Trek" actor Patrick Stewart is officially the world's oldest in captivity, a US zoo has announced.

Pat the Pacific pocket mouse -- the smallest species of mouse in North America -- bagged the title when he hit nine years and 209 days on Wednesday.

Officials from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance confirmed Pat was still going strong on Thursday.

The tiny creature -- whose longevity was recognized by Guinness World Records -- weighs less than six grams (a fifth of an ounce).