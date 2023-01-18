N Chandrasekaran enjoys chai from Tata Tea kiosk at Davos 2023

Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran was seen enjoying a cup of hot tea at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the temperature drops below zero in winter.

“Warmed up by a delicious cup of tea, especially curated for @Davos #WEF23 by Tata Tea, looking forward to some busy days of dialogue ahead with our Chairman and other colleagues in the Tata Sons and TCS delegations,” Abhinav Kumar, a senior TCS executive, tweeted, with a photo of him and Chandrasekaran at the Tata Tea kiosk.

Tata Tea has been curating a special range of teas called Tata Tea 1868 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) since 2018.

Apart from the Tata Tea kiosk, there are a number of Indian pavilions with a wide range of foods and drinks at the annual meeting in Davos.

The India lounge at World Economic Forum 2023 was seen buzzing with visitors. More than Indians, who were also seen enjoying their pizza and fondue, foreigners appeared more keen on samosas, kachoris, tikkas and biryanis, as also various Indian flavours of tea and coffee.

Special chefs have been arranged for the platters being served with most of the food ingredients being sourced directly from India.

Nearly 100 business leaders, along with four union ministers, one chief minister and some state ministers and political leaders at Davos for the five-day summit being held at over 1,500 metres above the sea level, the highest town on Alps.

Overall, nearly 10,000 visitors are estimated to have thronged this small town, which is almost similar to its entire population. Among business leaders from India, Gautam Adani, Sanjiv Bajaj, N Chandrasekaran, Nadir Godrej, Ajit Gulabchand, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Nandan Nilekani, Adar Poonawalla, Rishad Premji, TV Narendran, Byju Raveendran and Shobhana Kamineni are some of the business leaders present at Davos. Nearly 50 heads of government or state are expected to participate in the meeting that began on Monday, while four union ministers -- Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and RK Singh, as also Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with a number of officials and business leaders would be present from India. (With inputs from PTI)

