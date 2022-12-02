 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Computer Literacy Day 2022: History, significance and bridging the digital divide

Dec 02, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated annually on December 2 to address the digital divide that affects millions across the world and make computers more accessible to everyone.

World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated annually on December 2. This day was established by an Indian company, the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), in 2001. Through Computer Literacy Day, NIIT aims to address the digital divide that affects millions across the world and make computers more accessible to everyone.

History of World Computer Literacy Day

World Computer Literacy Day was started in response to research which suggested that the majority of computer users around the world were men. NIIT first celebrated the day on December 2, 2001 to coincide with its 20th anniversary.

“World Computer Literacy Day was first observed on NIIT’s 20th Foundation Day on December 2, 2001,” said Rajendra S Pawar Chairman and Co-Founder of NIIT Group and Founder of NIIT University.

“Members of Parliament were trained on computers in the presence of the then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a customized postal envelope to symbolise the spread of computer literacy across the country was also unveiled.”

Significance