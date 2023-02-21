 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Wipro's email to freshers on salary cut: 'If you accept this offer...'

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

A candidate who received such an email from Wipro told Moneycontrol that it was unfair because he and many others had waited for the offer at Rs 6.5 LPA.

The Wipro letter comes after the company laid off 452 freshers it had made offers to but hadn't yet onboarded.

Software giant Wipro has written to candidates it previously made a job offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA), asking if they would be willing to take up the offer at Rs 3.5 LPA. This comes in an uncertain demand environment, margin pressures, and recessionary concerns, which has caused Wipro to delay onboarding for the 2022 batch of graduates for several months.

An email sent to candidates, accessed by Moneycontrol, thanks students for completing the Velocity programme, and says the company continues to assess the situation.

Candidates with a package of Rs 6.5 LPA who were waiting to be onboarded (a process they say has been deferred since August) received an email from Wipro last week, giving them the option to choose the lower-paying role and to do so by Tuesday.

Here is the full text of Wipro's email to freshers: